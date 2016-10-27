Gina Di Donato

Where is Tiangong-1?

Gina Di Donato
Gina Di Donato
Hire Me
  • Save
Where is Tiangong-1? moon space animated motion graphic animation illustration illustrator vector design graphic design
Download color palette

My first shot at animation. How'd I do?

Gina Di Donato
Gina Di Donato
product, illustration, motion @ casper
Hire Me

More by Gina Di Donato

View profile
    • Like