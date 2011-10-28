Rejected Icons

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
These are some icons I was going to implement into the site, but they unfortunately no longer fit the art direction of the project. The top line is the final set I was using, while the icons below are simply experiments to find the best fit for the set.