Rejected Icons golden light scroll game camera mask icon icons
These are some icons I was going to implement into the site, but they unfortunately no longer fit the art direction of the project. The top line is the final set I was using, while the icons below are simply experiments to find the best fit for the set.

Posted on Oct 28, 2011
Interactive Designer

