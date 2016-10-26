Introducing Insights Center 🚀

Trending designs to inspire you
Thrilled to finally reveal this project I’m working on since 5months. From concept to production, I collaborated with all Mention team to build the future of our product.
🎬 Fantastic Animation by @Elliot Puzenat
Boom, with our new Insights Center, you choose the layout and KPIs that work for you. You can create graphs for any alert right now using: Metrics you care about, the layout you prefer (Pie charts, bar charts etc...). And you can apply any filters in realtime such as time, date, location, languages ...
🗞 Read the full announcement
--
👉 Discover Mention, a media monitoring tool.
