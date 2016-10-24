Leah Wilson

Ghost Story Time Poster

As Vice President of the SCAD UNI Club, I had to design a poster for our event, Ghost Story Time. Since our mascot is designed to change colors, I thought he'd be the perfect candidate. He's going trick or treating as a flying jack-o-lantern.

Web Design, Branding, Motion Graphics, Illustration
