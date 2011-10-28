Homepage Redesign

Finally! After 1 year and 5 different designs I have managed to redesign my personal website. Here's a preview of the homepage, more will come soon! I cannot wait to get this online and share with you a couple of blog posts I have written during all this time.

Many thanks to Sergey Shapiro for the incredible work of creating my very own unique logo and also to Gedy Rivera for designing the most awesome social media icon pack ever :)

Be sure to look at the full-preview for magical details!