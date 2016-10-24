Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Adam Darowski
Dribbble

Griddy Details

Adam Darowski
Dribbble
Adam Darowski for Dribbble
  • Save
Griddy Details upload dribbble
Download color palette

As we keep adding new features to the shot upload process, we realized that page could use a bit of tidying up.

Yes, you're viewing a shot of adding a shot of editing a shot. Happy Monday!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 24, 2016
Dribbble
Dribbble
Stuff we’re working on at Dribbble HQ.

More by Dribbble

View profile
    • Like