Calayan Webshop Design (Work in Progress)

Calayan Webshop Design (Work in Progress)
Currently working with one of the leading beauty and wellness institution in the Philippines, Manny & Pie Calayan Clinic.
Any comments or suggestions? Client wants a minimalist and clean like website.

Posted on Oct 20, 2016
