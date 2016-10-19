Katie Crawford

Monster Pumpkin Carving Contest

Katie Crawford
Katie Crawford
  • Save
Monster Pumpkin Carving Contest pumpkins halloween illustration illustrator
Download color palette

I was thinking to myself the other day, if we carve monsters into pumpkins, then what would monsters carve?

View all tags
Posted on Oct 19, 2016
Katie Crawford
Katie Crawford
Welcome to my portfolio!

More by Katie Crawford

View profile
    • Like