Sponebox Smiley Icebox

Sponebox Smiley Icebox ux ui smiley minimal icon flat apps
One of the simplest, cutest little icons we have designed.
This little guy is one a concept we have pitched to the client to represent a simple, and this is what happened finally !
Hope you like it.
Thanks for watching!

Posted on Oct 12, 2016
