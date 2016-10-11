11-13 #TheGoodRule / OCT 11 16: DIVINE

Let's all thank my existential crisis for chilling out so I can get to a place of finally being able to write & start designing this zine, #DivineMag. Having fun playing around with styles.

—

A digital poster series for the month of October under the guidelines of THE GOOD RULE as defined by @Garrett DeRossett: Make something you’ve never made before. Make it totally for you. Make it so bad & then make a website for it. The website will come, but until then, enjoy daily posts. Follow along here.