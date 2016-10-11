Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Adam Darowski
Dribbble

Checking your Preferences

Adam Darowski
Dribbble
Adam Darowski for Dribbble
  • Save
Checking your Preferences for hire hiring dribbble
Download color palette

Recently, we made a small update (for Pro users) that we hope will make your work inquiries even more relevant. In addition to adding a Hire Me statement, you can now explicitly tell prospective employers and clients if you’re not looking for full-time work or freelance work. “For Hire” can mean a lot of different things for different people and this is another simple way you can let people get a better idea of what you’re looking for.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 11, 2016
Dribbble
Dribbble
Stuff we’re working on at Dribbble HQ.

More by Dribbble

View profile
    • Like