Owlstone Clayworks

Owlstone Clayworks handmade tiles craft stone owl logodesign logovo
Owlsone is a hand craft tiles. From rolling the clay to cutting to painting their own hand made glazes, they deliver more than a floor or backsplash - they deliver art. Client's audience will be interior designers and their homeowner clientele.

Posted on Oct 10, 2016
