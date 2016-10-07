Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
7
Retrograhic

Sprocket Android 1.4.11 Siamese RecycleView

7
Retrograhic
7 for Retrograhic
  • Save
Sprocket Android 1.4.11 Siamese RecycleView bike part bicycle action ui ux siamese scrollview scroll material android sprocket
Sprocket Android 1.4.11 Siamese RecycleView bike part bicycle action ui ux siamese scrollview scroll material android sprocket
Sprocket Android 1.4.11 Siamese RecycleView bike part bicycle action ui ux siamese scrollview scroll material android sprocket
Download color palette
  1. omni_final.png
  2. 20160913_search_n4_por_omni_alt2.png
  3. market_omni_comp1.png

The new Siamese RecycleView pattern I invented for Sprocket!

In the marketplace the closer to the center/refresh the closer the item is to your location. In search the closer to center the closer to 0-9-A on the alpha-numeric scale.

The most important benefit to the apps marketplace is that I dont have to stack two sets of tabs on top or introduce a bottom tab anti-pattern. The secondary benefit is the weight of actions necessary to switch between the two categories is reduced from 2-1 taps to 0. Enjoy!

Ill make a CS6 animation of the marketplace soon.

This will be going into some future release of the Sprocket Android bicycle app available here.

20161003 search n4 por omni vid small still 2x
Rebound of
Sprocket Android 1.4.11 Siamese RecycleView Search
By 7
View all tags
Posted on Oct 7, 2016
Retrograhic
Retrograhic
We make a bicycle marketplace

More by Retrograhic

View profile
    • Like