Sprocket Android 1.4.11 Siamese RecycleView

The new Siamese RecycleView pattern I invented for Sprocket!
In the marketplace the closer to the center/refresh the closer the item is to your location. In search the closer to center the closer to 0-9-A on the alpha-numeric scale.
The most important benefit to the apps marketplace is that I dont have to stack two sets of tabs on top or introduce a bottom tab anti-pattern. The secondary benefit is the weight of actions necessary to switch between the two categories is reduced from 2-1 taps to 0. Enjoy!
Ill make a CS6 animation of the marketplace soon.
This will be going into some future release of the Sprocket Android bicycle app available here.