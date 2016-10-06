Sierra Club | AddUp

Trending designs to inspire you
Sierra Club had a vision to invent a platform to accelerate grassroots environmentalism. AddUp is a new digital platform that demonstrates the future of digital advocacy, blending grassroots organizing with the power of data, predictive recommendations, and social sharing to increase action and demonstrate collective impact.
In collaboration with the awesome @Arielle Aurrichio while we worked at BSD.