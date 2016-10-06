Erika Grijalva

Sierra Club | AddUp

Erika Grijalva
Erika Grijalva
  • Save
Sierra Club | AddUp ui progress bar responsive grid detail web app
Download color palette

Sierra Club had a vision to invent a platform to accelerate grassroots environmentalism. AddUp is a new digital platform that demonstrates the future of digital advocacy, blending grassroots organizing with the power of data, predictive recommendations, and social sharing to increase action and demonstrate collective impact.

In collaboration with the awesome @Arielle Aurrichio while we worked at BSD.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 6, 2016
Erika Grijalva
Erika Grijalva

More by Erika Grijalva

View profile
    • Like