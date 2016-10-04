Chelsea Wirtz

Gateway to Fourline

Gateway to Fourline typography sword gilded fantasy medieval illustration design jacket cover book
One of my last projects before our baby came last year was designing the jacket for Gateway to Fourline, book one in the Fourline trilogy. Took so much inspiration from old gilded book covers. Finally got a copy this week!

Posted on Oct 4, 2016
