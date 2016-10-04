7
Retrograhic

Sprocket Android 1.4.11 Siamese RecycleView Search

7
Retrograhic
7 for Retrograhic
  • Save
Sprocket Android 1.4.11 Siamese RecycleView Search ux scrollview material android new reverse siamese bicycle part bike search sprocket
Download color palette

Ooops.. had a few beers and invented a totally new way to make scrollviews!

I call it "The Siamese ScrollView" or "Siamese RecycleView" depending on the platform; and it allows you to organize two categories of things ordered from the center without incurring an action of switching/swiping between two tabs or opening a filter. Enjoy!

This will be going into some future release of the Sprocket Android bicycle info app available here.

Sprocket 1311 fab 03
Rebound of
Sprocket 1.3.1 Search FAB
By 7
View all tags
Posted on Oct 4, 2016
Retrograhic
Retrograhic
We make a bicycle marketplace

More by Retrograhic

View profile
    • Like