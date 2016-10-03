🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Are you about to work or gain experience abroad but don't know where to stay? Our new project for service HousingAnywhere.com will explain the work of the most comfortable and easy service for searching for apartment anywhere!
Project on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/42596879/Housing-Anywhere-Explainer
and on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/183607901
Made by PAPATON Studio
Site | Fb | Instagram | Behance | Vimeo