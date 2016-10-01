Kate Caloia

Weary Keynote Series

graphic design letters handdrawn type sermon typography
I love taking a font and making it my own. Added some custom swashes, tweaked some of the letter pairings, and gave the 'Y' a lil somethin'.

Posted on Oct 1, 2016
