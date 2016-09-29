Overtime with Bill Kenney

In our 6th Overtime episode, Dan chats with Bill Kenney, co-founder and creative director of Focus Lab, a strategic, creative studio based out of Savannah, Georgia. In this episode, Bill shares the story of how he discovered his love for design and how Focus Lab got started.

He also shares how consistently posting to Dribbble helped Focus Lab earn nearly 1 million dollars in yearly revenue, how get your clients on board with sharing your design process on Dribbble, and how to feel about negative feedback from the designers on the internet who don’t like your work.