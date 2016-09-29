Saba Talat

St. Louis

Saba Talat
Saba Talat
Hire Me
  • Save
St. Louis clouds sun ride car limousine state city st. louis
Download color palette

Illustration made for the Case Study of KeepTruckin.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2016
Saba Talat
Saba Talat
Multidisciplinary Designer
Hire Me

More by Saba Talat

View profile
    • Like