Kirill🤘Moskvich

Muhammad Ali

Kirill🤘Moskvich
Kirill🤘Moskvich
  • Save
Muhammad Ali boxing sport muhammad ali stroke iconset icon infographics
Download color palette

"Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee."
An icon set from the infographics about legendary boxer.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 28, 2016
Kirill🤘Moskvich
Kirill🤘Moskvich

More by Kirill🤘Moskvich

View profile
    • Like