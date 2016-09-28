Introducing Mention | Instagram 🙏

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Mention now tracks every comment, caption, and hashtag on Instagram. If you’re looking for specific comments, customer feedback. You’ll be also able to comment and like photos with multiple accounts at the same time!
The Instagram influencers dashboard shows you everybody using the keywords you’re monitoring, ranking according to their influence. When you’re looking for new people to work with, this is your one-stop shop.
👀 Don't forget to check the full-preview
