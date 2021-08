Introducing Mention | Instagram 🙏

Mention now tracks every comment, caption, and hashtag on Instagram. If youโ€™re looking for specific comments, customer feedback. Youโ€™ll be also able to comment and like photos with multiple accounts at the same time!

The Instagram influencers dashboard shows you everybody using the keywords youโ€™re monitoring, ranking according to their influence. When youโ€™re looking for new people to work with, this is your one-stop shop.

๐Ÿ‘€ Don't forget to check the full-preview

--

๐Ÿ‘‰ Discover Mention, a media monitoring tool.

๐Ÿ’™ Follow me on Twitter