InVision - Search/Invite People

I just got bigger and clearer, check the new shot here:

https://dribbble.com/shots/15611926-InVision-Features-I-Might-Like

InVision is a very famous tool for designers. But I am personally not a big fan due to several reasons. Some of its design just doesn't feel right and some features are little complicated and confusing for me. I picked one from my long list to see if I can make it better.

GOAL: How to add/remove/invite someone easier and quicker

Search Contact / Avoid Conflicts

Input the keywords in the search box and related contacts will show. If you already invited someone, you will see, so no more repeated invitations for the same contact.

Search and Invite Seamlessly

If you cannot find someone on your contact list, there’s no need to switch to another invitation section, just continue your input and push the button to send!

See More Details Here >

Tools: Sketch / Principle / Photoshop / Illustrator