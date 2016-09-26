Ning

InVision - Add/Remove People

InVision - Add/Remove People invision animation web，principle graphic design ux design ux product design user interface design user interface flat ui design ui
InVision is a very famous tool for designers. But I am personally not a big fan due to several reasons. Some of its design just doesn't feel right and some features are little complicated and confusing for me. I picked one from my long list to see if I can make it better.

GOAL: How to add/remove/invite someone easier and quicker

Noticeable Scroll Section
All members are placed in the bottom scrollable section. Slightly different section color makes it easier to be comprehended.

Remove / Add People
Members can be removed or added easily without confusion.

Tools: Sketch / Principle / Photoshop / Illustrator

