InVision - Add/Remove People

I just got bigger and clearer, check the new shot here:

InVision is a very famous tool for designers. But I am personally not a big fan due to several reasons. Some of its design just doesn't feel right and some features are little complicated and confusing for me. I picked one from my long list to see if I can make it better.

GOAL: How to add/remove/invite someone easier and quicker

Noticeable Scroll Section

All members are placed in the bottom scrollable section. Slightly different section color makes it easier to be comprehended.

Remove / Add People

Members can be removed or added easily without confusion.

Tools: Sketch / Principle / Photoshop / Illustrator