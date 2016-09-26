InVision - Add/Remove People

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
I just got bigger and clearer, check the new shot here:
https://dribbble.com/shots/15611926-InVision-Features-I-Might-Like
InVision is a very famous tool for designers. But I am personally not a big fan due to several reasons. Some of its design just doesn't feel right and some features are little complicated and confusing for me. I picked one from my long list to see if I can make it better.
GOAL: How to add/remove/invite someone easier and quicker
Noticeable Scroll Section
All members are placed in the bottom scrollable section. Slightly different section color makes it easier to be comprehended.
Remove / Add People
Members can be removed or added easily without confusion.
See More Details Here >
Tools: Sketch / Principle / Photoshop / Illustrator