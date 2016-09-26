Michal Parulski
Netguru

SmartHome App

Michal Parulski
Netguru
Michal Parulski for Netguru
Hire Us
  • Save
SmartHome App mobile ios indicator statistics graph chart remote gauge app house home energy
SmartHome App mobile ios indicator statistics graph chart remote gauge app house home energy
SmartHome App mobile ios indicator statistics graph chart remote gauge app house home energy
SmartHome App mobile ios indicator statistics graph chart remote gauge app house home energy
Download color palette
  1. dribbleshot1_2x.png
  2. kitchen_temperature_light_2x.png
  3. kitchen_confirmation_2x.png
  4. power_statistics_2x.png

SmartHome App offers you to easily connect to various smart home appliances from your smart phones and wearable devices. The range of connectable equipment includes refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, ovens etc. Thanks to SmartHome, you can monitor and control smart home appliances from wherever you are, whenever you want to.

Freebie soon - stay tuned!
---
Show us love! Press "L".
Want to see more projects? Visit our profile and remember to follow us!

View all tags
Posted on Sep 26, 2016
Netguru
Netguru
Building digital solutions for world changers. Hire us!
Hire Us

More by Netguru

View profile
    • Like