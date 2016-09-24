Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Fabalah

Astartes Forces Heraldry - A Section

Fabalah
Fabalah
  • Save
Astartes Forces Heraldry - A Section chaos warbands renegade forces space marine chapters 40k warhammer
Download color palette

I decided I would create vector versions of all the Astartes forces, this includes all Space Marine Chapters, Renegade forces and Chaos warbands. I hope you guys enjoy them! I have finished all the heraldry from the letter A section and you can find the free download here (http://fabalah.com/warhammer-40k-astartes-forces-heraldry-a). Please remember that there is NO Commercial use. These icons were made for personal use only. Do not redistribute without my written permission. Thank you!

View all tags
Posted on Sep 24, 2016
Fabalah
Fabalah

More by Fabalah

View profile
    • Like