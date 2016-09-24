Astartes Forces Heraldry - A Section

I decided I would create vector versions of all the Astartes forces, this includes all Space Marine Chapters, Renegade forces and Chaos warbands. I hope you guys enjoy them! I have finished all the heraldry from the letter A section and you can find the free download here (http://fabalah.com/warhammer-40k-astartes-forces-heraldry-a). Please remember that there is NO Commercial use. These icons were made for personal use only. Do not redistribute without my written permission. Thank you!