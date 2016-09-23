Rebecca Goberstein

Terrapn Avatars

Terrapn Avatars profile humans people startup terrapn icons avatars
At Terrapn, diversity was important to us, even though we were a tiny team of two founders. Still, we wanted to demonstrate inclusion in our product, down to our gray avatars, which were assigned randomly to new users if they didn't sign up with Facebook.

Posted on Sep 23, 2016
Product design lead

