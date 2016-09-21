Trending designs to inspire you
It's time to show you something that is my on going process/idea.
Numbers Brewery it's name for small craft brewery (that will be) founded by me.
This is first idea that will be posted here.
More will come in next weeks/months until I decide to go with one of design.
So, I would appreciate design love here and find out what do you think :)