OYO

Owner App - OYO Rooms

Owner App - OYO Rooms mobile navigation ios tool chart stats ui interface app layout widget dashboard
Owner App is a product of OYO Rooms which serves great utility to all Hotel owners. They can do many needy things by this tool like

- Running and Participating in promotions
- Track their Earnings
- Check pricing for 7 days
- Measure their performance and many more

Posted on Sep 21, 2016
