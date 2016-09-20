Diogo Soares

Windup Pan

Diogo Soares
Diogo Soares
  • Save
Windup Pan sauce risotto machine automatic cook tableware wip cookware pan windup
Download color palette

Hi guys !
Back on action with this wip of my next portfolio project.
It's a winup pan !
Really cool han !?

More details soon

View all tags
Posted on Sep 20, 2016
Diogo Soares
Diogo Soares

More by Diogo Soares

View profile
    • Like