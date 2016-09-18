Amr Abdelaziz

Farmer Linkedin Card

Amr Abdelaziz
Amr Abdelaziz
  • Save
Farmer Linkedin Card dailyui chart ui ux green land sun farm character linkedin card
Farmer Linkedin Card dailyui chart ui ux green land sun farm character linkedin card
Download color palette
  1. farmer_linkedin_account_small.png
  2. farmer_linkedin_account.png
View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2016
Amr Abdelaziz
Amr Abdelaziz
Product & Visual Designer.

More by Amr Abdelaziz

View profile
    • Like