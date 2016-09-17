Kate Caloia

Portfolio Remix

space design web design personal portfolio
Whenever I have time I try to squeeze work in on getting my portfolio site back up and running. The problem with that is when I finally get a sizable chunk, I'm usually ready to start from scratch again. So here's version 343.

Posted on Sep 17, 2016
