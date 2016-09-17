Better quality: http://bit.ly/2d8gDbS

A little fox this time, had super fun making this :)

© Mikael Gustafsson 2016

You may, if credited back to me as a link to my Instagram or Twitter, share this image on Instagram, facebook or twitter.

You may not upload this image without permission to Steam, Spotify or any other site, or use in any printed form.

You may not edit the artwork.

If you're having doubts, please contact me through Twitter.