Docs Exploration — WIP

Just a quick shot around an update to our docs site —
Playing around with Proxima Nova and Courier as a font pair, different card styles, one of which to highlight our enterprise docs, and bringing some of our app style into our docs site with our primary green and blue colors.
Also, today is my last day at @CircleCI ):
BIG love to the team x