Iconjar Login

hey guys,
in the bast year i created redesign for iconjar but didn't upload it yet so today i decided to do that but the design was based on MacOS guidelines so i changed the design a little bit but the concept still the same, i changed the layout from desktop layout to mobile layout and moved mac window action button to the new layout. i hope you like it.
( please know this is not the official design for iconjar )
DailyUI Challenge - number #13