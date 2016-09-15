Amr Abdelaziz

Iconjar Login

Amr Abdelaziz
Amr Abdelaziz
  • Save
Iconjar Login signup login ux ui colors organize icons app
Iconjar Login signup login ux ui colors organize icons app
Iconjar Login signup login ux ui colors organize icons app
Iconjar Login signup login ux ui colors organize icons app
Iconjar Login signup login ux ui colors organize icons app
Iconjar Login signup login ux ui colors organize icons app
Download color palette
  1. iconjar_small.png
  2. iconjar_intro.png
  3. iconjar__signup_transitiion.png
  4. iconjar__signup_2_keys.png
  5. iconjar__signup_1.png
  6. iconjar_app_full.png

hey guys,
in the bast year i created redesign for iconjar but didn't upload it yet so today i decided to do that but the design was based on MacOS guidelines so i changed the design a little bit but the concept still the same, i changed the layout from desktop layout to mobile layout and moved mac window action button to the new layout. i hope you like it.

( please know this is not the official design for iconjar )

DailyUI Challenge - number #13

View all tags
Posted on Sep 15, 2016
Amr Abdelaziz
Amr Abdelaziz
Product & Visual Designer.

More by Amr Abdelaziz

View profile
    • Like