Shaun Fox

Icing "g"

Shaun Fox
Shaun Fox
  • Save
Icing "g" icing pink custom lettering yum cake
Download color palette

I've gone through multiple iterations since my icing research and now I'm here. The client has asked me to push it a bit more into reality. I have some ideas, but I'd love a few more! Let me know what you think.

19ea3b22b72da516d6341af57d259f0b
Rebound of
Why yes, that is icing.
By Shaun Fox
View all tags
Posted on Oct 19, 2011
Shaun Fox
Shaun Fox

More by Shaun Fox

View profile
    • Like