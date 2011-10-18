Jocelyn Richard

Terminator Salvation

Terminator Salvation terminator salvation nin mp3 nine inch nails
I liked the 3rd trailer for Terminator Salvation (linky) so much that I ripped the soundtrack. But then I needed an artwork for it in iTunes, so I did one, mirroring the NIN album the song is taken from: http://cl.ly/B6Gt

The whole thing is available here: http://cl.ly/B5ve

Posted on Oct 18, 2011
Meanwhiles & Neverweres
