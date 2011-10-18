🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I liked the 3rd trailer for Terminator Salvation (linky) so much that I ripped the soundtrack. But then I needed an artwork for it in iTunes, so I did one, mirroring the NIN album the song is taken from: http://cl.ly/B6Gt
The whole thing is available here: http://cl.ly/B5ve