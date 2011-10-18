Shaun Fox

Wedding Invite Update

Shaun Fox
Shaun Fox
  • Save
Wedding Invite Update wedding invite ampersand paper
Download color palette

here's another version of the invite. The wedding will be very "homemade," with lots of mason jars and yarn.

98e2a2fc7dee8a3fb71e0fbaafe6ec3a
Rebound of
Piece of a wedding invite
By Shaun Fox
View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2011
Shaun Fox
Shaun Fox

More by Shaun Fox

View profile
    • Like