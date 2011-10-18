Mark Kemp

Museo is the devil

Museo is the devil devil red illustration type portfolio museo tv letterpress sand cartoon
Just being a but creative with my online C.V. The one eyed devil is Ed Templeton inspired, he's the skateboarder/artist behind the 'Toy Machine' brand.

Posted on Oct 18, 2011
