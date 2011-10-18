Colin Gauntlett

Sykes and Bailey

Colin Gauntlett
Colin Gauntlett
  • Save
Sykes and Bailey
Download color palette

Identity work for a pair of Funky house DJs from near London. Catch a set here or there http://chicagohousefm.co.uk/

Posted on Oct 18, 2011
Colin Gauntlett
Colin Gauntlett
Freelance Graphic Artist and dog lover.

More by Colin Gauntlett

View profile
    • Like