Corey Haggard

Keep your circles in check

Corey Haggard
Corey Haggard
  • Save
Keep your circles in check ui user-interface design clean checkbox
Download color palette

Inspired by Morgan Knutson's iOS ui buttons.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2011
Corey Haggard
Corey Haggard

More by Corey Haggard

View profile
    • Like