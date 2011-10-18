Nick Slater

Beauty

Beauty beauty logo branding custom type font typography
This is something I am working on for friend. I only had a few hours to work on it since like everything my friends always ask for something at the last minute... what you think?

Posted on Oct 18, 2011
