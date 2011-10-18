Chaz Russo

Civil Disobedience

Civil Disobedience illustration vector editorial
For an article in the new RELEVANT on "Civil Disobedience". In fact, this is about a month old. In the current MUTEMATH issue that subscribers are currently receiving (a little earlier than normal) ... our bad.

Posted on Oct 18, 2011
