iRecycle Landing Page

Full layout: http://cl.ly/2u2m2Y2z1G2w1T1C101E
This is a redesign of the page at: http://earth911.com/irecycle/
My goal for this redesign was to highlight the variety of devices the app is available for, and draw the users' focus to the download buttons. The sole purpose is to get the user to download the app, so the extraneous nav and ads only drew attention away from the focus.