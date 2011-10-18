iRecycle Landing Page

Joe di Stefano

Full layout: http://cl.ly/2u2m2Y2z1G2w1T1C101E

This is a redesign of the page at: http://earth911.com/irecycle/

My goal for this redesign was to highlight the variety of devices the app is available for, and draw the users' focus to the download buttons. The sole purpose is to get the user to download the app, so the extraneous nav and ads only drew attention away from the focus.

Posted on Oct 18, 2011
