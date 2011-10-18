Chaz Russo

Typeface

Typeface typography inline font shading
Finally putting my letter shadowing skills to good use and making an inline typeface. Fo realz.

I'll make it available soon if anyone's interested.

Posted on Oct 18, 2011
