Electric Vera

rockin'pwny

Electric Vera
Electric Vera
  • Save
rockin'pwny illustration character pony toy pink cute
Download color palette

Hi everyone!
I'm very happy to join the Dribbble!
This is my debut shot, a character for the toy website.

@Kamil Khadeyev, @Svetlana Shokhanova, thank you so much for the invitation!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2011
Electric Vera
Electric Vera

More by Electric Vera

View profile
    • Like