Josh Pigford

Paint 'n Sketch

Josh Pigford
Josh Pigford
  • Save
Paint 'n Sketch motion paint watercolor text
Download color palette

Screen grab from some motion stuff I'm whipping up.

Not totally happy with the walking dude, but I won't have time to hand draw every frame like I want, so I've gotta fake it with some green screen footage.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2011
Josh Pigford
Josh Pigford

More by Josh Pigford

View profile
    • Like