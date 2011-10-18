Roy Vergara

iOS School App

Roy Vergara
Roy Vergara
  • Save
iOS School App ios iphone blue paper texture school
Download color palette

Initial design for another iOS app. I know the torn paper has been totally over done, but it sure does fit the scheduling theme well.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2011
Roy Vergara
Roy Vergara

More by Roy Vergara

View profile
    • Like