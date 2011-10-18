Rob Mientjes

Date picker

Date picker ui ux web date picker jquery ui
Finally pulled it all together. More sensible colour scheme, implemented date picker, better button styles, and more options for bigger companies. This is going to be good.

Posted on Oct 18, 2011
