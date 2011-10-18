Jeremy Sallée ✦✦✦

Mimi glyphs v2 wip

I've been working on adding 40 new icons to my mimi glyphs icon pack. This making it a v2 with 80 16x16 px icons.

Here's just a preview of my favorites. I've done 33 so far, so will release the final one very soon, but I wanted to share this with you since i'll have to treat some client work before finishing this...

Posted on Oct 18, 2011
